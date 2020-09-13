Coronavirus outbreak declared after 3 Western University students test positive

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a community novel coronavirus outbreak after three Western University students tested positive on Saturday.

In a statement, the health unit said Sunday, in addition to these three COVID-19 cases, there are two additional, associated cases who are also Western students.

Those two cases will be added to the daily case count on Monday, MLHU said.

“While the students who have tested positive all live in the community and have not attended classes or activities on campus, they have had a number of interactions at downtown bars and restaurants, and with students in neighbouring housing units,” the statement read.

The health unit is asking anyone who visits downtowns clubs, bars and restaurants frequently to monitor themselves for symptoms and to get tested if they develop.

The MLHU says more cases are expected in the coming days.

“If we ever needed evidence to show there’s still a risk from COVID-19 in the community, this is it,” said Dr. Chris Mackie with the MLHU.

“It is crucial that we all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means limiting social gatherings, sticking to our social circles, keeping two metres apart and staying home if you feel sick.”

The health unit says it’s working with Western University and is continuing to identify and follow up with close contacts of the confirmed cases, who are being asked to quarantine and seek testing.

Western University has a mobile testing unit available for students and employees Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

