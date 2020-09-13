Patron of London, Ont., nightclub tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown nightclub in London Ont., has closed after a customer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A Facebook post by Lost Love Social House Saturday explained the infected customer was there on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“As a precautionary measure, we are closing [Sept. 12] to go through a deep clean; and so that all of our staff can go through [COVID-19 ]) testing, and self-isolate until results come back,” the post read.

The post then stated that the individual who tested positive alerted them and that this was the only positive case of COVID-19 among a customer they know of.

The nightclub, located at Richmond Street and Carling Street is also encouraging those who were at the venue on Sept. 9 to get tested for COVID-19.

Lost Love Social House did not state when they plan to reopen.

This announcement comes days after a restaurant on Richmond Row issued a notice that a diner had tested positive for COVID-19.

El Furniture Warehouse says the diner ate there between midnight and 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

While the risk of exposure to other patrons was assessed as low by local health officials, anyone who was at the restaurant within that timeframe is being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham

