Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Patron of London, Ont., nightclub tests positive for coronavirus

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 12:31 pm
The nightclub, located at Richmond Street and Carling Street is also encouraging those who were at the venue on Sept. 9 to get tested for COVID-19.
The nightclub, located at Richmond Street and Carling Street is also encouraging those who were at the venue on Sept. 9 to get tested for COVID-19. Dean Machala/Unsplash

A downtown nightclub in London Ont., has closed after a customer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A Facebook post by Lost Love Social House Saturday explained the infected customer was there on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“As a precautionary measure, we are closing [Sept. 12] to go through a deep clean; and so that all of our staff can go through [COVID-19]) testing, and self-isolate until results come back,” the post read.
Story continues below advertisement

The post then stated that the individual who tested positive alerted them and that this was the only positive case of COVID-19 among a customer they know of.

Trending Stories

The nightclub, located at Richmond Street and Carling Street is also encouraging those who were at the venue on Sept. 9 to get tested for COVID-19.

Lost Love Social House did not state when they plan to reopen.

This announcement comes days after a restaurant on Richmond Row issued a notice that a diner had tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Bars and nightclubs will be breeding grounds for COVID-19: experts

El Furniture Warehouse says the diner ate there between midnight and 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

While the risk of exposure to other patrons was assessed as low by local health officials, anyone who was at the restaurant within that timeframe is being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonDowntownTestingDowntown LondonNightclubClubClubsCoronavirus at nightclubCOVID-19 at nightclubLost Love Social House
Flyers
More weekly flyers