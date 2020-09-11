Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Patron of downtown London restaurant diagnosed with coronavirus

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 11, 2020 3:56 pm
El Furniture Warehouse at 645 Richmond St. in downtown London.
El Furniture Warehouse at 645 Richmond St. in downtown London. Chris Drummond

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it has been notified of a new COVID-19 case involving a patron of El Furniture Warehouse, a restaurant along London’s Richmond Row.

In a media release published on Friday, the MLHU said the person had spent two hours there between midnight and 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

Read more: Coronavirus: 4 recoveries in London-Middlesex, 1 case in Elgin-Oxford

While the risk of exposure to other patrons was assessed as low by health officials, anyone who was at the restaurant within that time frame is being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to seek testing.

“We are on the verge of a gathering storm of conditions that could lead to increased transmission of COVID-19,” said MLHU medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Coronavirus: COVID-19 case numbers, speed of acceleration should both be monitored, Tam says
Coronavirus: COVID-19 case numbers, speed of acceleration should both be monitored, Tam says
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesLondonRestaurantMiddlesex London Health UnitDowntown Londondr chris mackieWarehouseRichmond RowEL Furniture Warehouse
Flyers
More weekly flyers