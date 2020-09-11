Patron of downtown London restaurant diagnosed with coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it has been notified of a new COVID-19 case involving a patron of El Furniture Warehouse, a restaurant along London’s Richmond Row.

In a media release published on Friday, the MLHU said the person had spent two hours there between midnight and 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

While the risk of exposure to other patrons was assessed as low by health officials, anyone who was at the restaurant within that time frame is being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to seek testing.

“We are on the verge of a gathering storm of conditions that could lead to increased transmission of COVID-19,” said MLHU medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down.”

