Nova Scotia student hit with $1,000 fine for failing to self-isolate amid COVID-19

Another Nova Scotia student has been fined $1,000 for failing to abide by the province’s Health Protection Act.

Anyone travelling from outside the Atlantic bubble is supposed to self-isolate for 14 days in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

RCMP say a student in Wolfville, N.S., is facing a $1,000 fine after officers received a complaint on Sept. 10., that a student from outside the Atlantic bubble was not self-isolating.

Upon investigation, officers determined that the student had violated the Health Protection Act. The individual was issued a $1,000 summary offence ticket as a result.

Police did not say what school the student attended but Wolfville is the location of Acadia University.

Post-secondary students have been a major concern for the province with students from across the country travelling to Nova Scotia’s universities.

All post-secondary students are supposed to receive three COVID-19 tests during a 14 day self-isolation period, but a few students have been found not properly isolating.

Three students in Antigonish, N.S., where St. Francis Xavier University is located, and another student in Wolfville were fined over the Labour Day weekend for not self-isolating.

Another student in Antigonish, N.S., was fined at the end of August while the Université Sainte-Anne announced on Friday that they expelled a student who failed to self-isolate and later tested positive for COVID-19.

