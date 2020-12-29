Ontario reports single-day record of 2,553 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 1,939 on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,939 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a single-day record of 2,553 new cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 175,908.

The province released two days’ worth of COVID-19 data due to the Boxing Day holiday. No numbers were released on Monday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 895 cases were recorded in Toronto, 496 were in Peel Region, 147 in Windsor-Essex County, 144 in Hamilton, 142 in York Region, 115 in Niagara Region and 108 in Durham Region.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 475 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 412 were in Toronto, 178 in Windsor-Essex County, 158 in York Region, 108 in Middlesex-London and 100 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in both provincial reports.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,455 after 37 more deaths were reported on Monday and 41 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Ontario has 864 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 304 patients in an intensive care unit and 207 patients in ICUs on a ventilator.

The government said 39,565 tests were processed for Monday and 34,112 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 32,850 tests awaiting results. A total of 7,818,990 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 2,553 cases of #COVID19 today, and 1,939 cases reported yesterday. Today, there are 895 new cases in Toronto, 496 in Peel, 147 in Windsor-Essex County, 144 in Hamilton and 142 in York Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 29, 2020

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 9.7 per cent, up from Monday’s at 8.6, and up from one week ago at five per cent.

Meanwhile, 151,562 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,151 on Monday and 2,233 from Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 19,891, up from the previous day at 19,612, and up from last Tuesday at 19,300.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

86,163 people are male — an increase of 917 cases on Monday, 1,242 on Tuesday.

88,643 people are female — an increase of 1,008 cases on Monday, 1,308 on Tuesday.

22,711 people are 19 and under — an increase of 281 cases on Monday, 341 on Tuesday.

64,094 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 691 cases on Monday, 855 on Tuesday.

50,569 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 571 cases on Monday, 778 on Tuesday.

25,360 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 271 cases on Monday, 423 on Tuesday.

13,134 people are 80 and over — an increase of 131 cases on Monday, 154 on Tuesday.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

