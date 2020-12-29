Coronavirus: Ontario health official stresses ‘don’t take a vacation’ after finance minister takes ‘personal trip’

While she would not specifically comment on Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips taking a “personal trip” out of the country with his wife, deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe on Tuesday stressed she would prefer people “don’t take a vacation” at this time unless travel is essential. She added if someone does travel, people must quarantine for 14 days upon return and call public health if you develop symptoms. In a statement, Phillips says he will be quarantining upon his return.