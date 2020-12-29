Coronavirus: Ontario health official addresses change on policy over Pfizer vaccine doses
Ontario deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe on Tuesday spoke about the change in policy to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which originally saw the province holding back on doses to ensure those who received the first dose would get the second required dose 21 days later. She said they had received advice from federal officials that the supply was more stable and informed distribution centres they could distribute more doses, while still ensuring a second dose is available.