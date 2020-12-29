Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Barbara Yaffe
December 29 2020 3:39pm
01:56

Coronavirus: Ontario health official addresses change on policy over Pfizer vaccine doses

Ontario deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe on Tuesday spoke about the change in policy to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which originally saw the province holding back on doses to ensure those who received the first dose would get the second required dose 21 days later. She said they had received advice from federal officials that the supply was more stable and informed distribution centres they could distribute more doses, while still ensuring a second dose is available.

Advertisement

Video Home