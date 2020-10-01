Coronavirus: Ontario officials say COVID-19 testing demand remains high, reminds province to only get tested ‘if you need one’
Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Thursday that the demand for COVID-19 testing “continues to remain high,” and reminded the province to only get a test “if you need one.” She said to only seek testing at an assessment centre if showing virus symptoms, if an individual has received an exposure notification or has been in a setting with a COVID-19 outbreak as identified by local health units.