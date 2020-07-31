Coronavirus: Ontario health official says scenarios in place for potential COVID-19 cases in schools

Ontario’s deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe laid out on Friday different scenarios on how schools could handle a positive case of COVID-19, stating that if there are one or two students in a class who test positive, they would isolate and have the other class members tested. However, she said if students test positive in separate classes, they’d need to determine if there is a link first and then proceed further. Yaffe said it would be “extremely rare” that an entire school would need to be closed.