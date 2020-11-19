Coronavirus: Ontario health officials explain ICU capacity concerns amid 2nd wave

Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer explained Thursday why having 150 COVID-19 patients in Ontario’s intensive care units is concerning, stating that the number was calculated to allow enough ICU beds to continue with elective surgery and other patients that require ICU treatment. Yaffe said if the number exceeds 150 for COVID-19 patients, “it will impact negatively on people requiring ICU care for other reasons.