Health

34 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 6:57 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health officials explain ICU capacity concerns amid 2nd wave' Coronavirus: Ontario health officials explain ICU capacity concerns amid 2nd wave
WATCH: Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer explained Thursday why having 150 COVID-19 patients in Ontario’s intensive care units is concerning, stating that the number was calculated to allow enough ICU beds to continue with elective surgery and other patients that require ICU treatment. Yaffe said if the number exceeds 150 for COVID-19 patients, “it will impact negatively on people requiring ICU care for other reasons.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,799, including 52 deaths.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, with half of them being part of a congregate setting outbreak, while four of the new cases are in Innisfil and three are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are a part of the Barrie outbreak and one is a result of an outbreak in Innisfil. The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 165 new coronavirus cases, the highest number reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Of the region’s total 1,799 COVID-19 cases, 85 per cent — or 1,523 — have recovered, while seven people remain in hospital.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario ‘heading in wrong direction’ of COVID-19 wave, Dr. Yaffe says' Coronavirus: Ontario ‘heading in wrong direction’ of COVID-19 wave, Dr. Yaffe says
Coronavirus: Ontario ‘heading in wrong direction’ of COVID-19 wave, Dr. Yaffe says

There are currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at two long-term care facilities, three workplaces, two educational settings, two retirement homes and two congregate settings.

Trending Stories

There are two outbreaks at schools in Angus — at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

There are also outbreaks at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Allandale Station Retirement Residence, both in Barrie, Sunset Manor in Collingwood and Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford.

There have been 56 novel coronavirus outbreaks in the region in total — at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, six congregate settings, five educational settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 12 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

  • Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
  • Portage View Public School in Barrie
  • Warnica Public School in Barrie
  • Monsignor Clair Separate School in Barrie
  • Bradford District High School
  • Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford
  • Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford
  • St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford
  • Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa
  • Our Lady of Grace School in Essa
  • Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 99,372, including 3,443 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’' Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’
