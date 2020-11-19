34 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,799, including 52 deaths.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, with half of them being part of a congregate setting outbreak, while four of the new cases are in Innisfil and three are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are a part of the Barrie outbreak and one is a result of an outbreak in Innisfil. The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 165 new coronavirus cases, the highest number reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Of the region’s total 1,799 COVID-19 cases, 85 per cent — or 1,523 — have recovered, while seven people remain in hospital.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at two long-term care facilities, three workplaces, two educational settings, two retirement homes and two congregate settings.

There are two outbreaks at schools in Angus — at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

There are also outbreaks at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Allandale Station Retirement Residence, both in Barrie, Sunset Manor in Collingwood and Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford.

There have been 56 novel coronavirus outbreaks in the region in total — at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, six congregate settings, five educational settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 12 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Separate School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 99,372, including 3,443 deaths.

