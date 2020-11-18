18 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 18 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,765, including 51 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Ramara, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is a result of an educational setting outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 131 new COVID-19 cases.

There were 141 new cases reported last week, which was the same number reported the previous week. This is the fifth consecutive week where weekly highs in reported cases have been above 100.

Of the region’s total 1,765 cases, 85 per cent — or 1,502 people — have recovered, while six people remain in hospital.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care facilities, three workplaces, two educational settings, two retirement homes and one congregate setting.

There are two outbreaks at schools in Angus — at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

There are also outbreaks at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, I.O.O.F. Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home and Allandale Station Retirement Residence, both in Barrie, Sunset Manor in Collingwood and Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford.

There have been 54 novel coronavirus outbreaks in the region in total — at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, five educational settings, four congregate settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie Portage View Public School in Barrie Warnica Public School in Barrie Monsignor Clair Separate School in Barrie Bradford District High School Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa Our Lady of Grace School in Essa Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,417 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 98,162, including 3,415 deaths.

