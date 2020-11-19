Coronavirus: Ford, Dr. Williams discuss school COVID-19 transmission following NYC public school closures
When asked if he was considering similar measures for Ontario schools after New York City shut down public school facilities due to their COVID-19 positivity rate, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the safest place for children is within the schools. Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams stated they have been working with the ministry of education to expand resources including proper protective equipment, training and extra public health nursing staff.