Coronavirus: Publicly funded COVID-19 testing in Ontario to prioritize symptomatic people, close contacts of confirmed cases, Yaffe says
Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, said on Thursday that publicly funded COVID-19 testing in the province will be targeting individuals who are symptomatic, and those who are close contacts of a confirmed case or are part of an outbreak investigation. Yaffe said this will help “support access to testing for those who need it.”