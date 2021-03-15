Menu

Health

Ontario’s vaccine booking system launches for those aged 80 and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario to launch online and phone portal to book COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario to launch online and phone portal to book COVID-19 vaccines. Morganne Campbell reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s hotly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches at 8 a.m. today for those aged 80 and up.

Qualifying residents can visit the online portal or call a hotline to book their appointment.

But Premier Doug Ford is urging those who don’t yet qualify for a shot to keep off the website so that it doesn’t crash.

Some of Ontario’s 34 public health units have already established their own systems for booking vaccination appointments, but the provincial portal will either enhance or replace those setups in many areas.

Read more: How to navigate Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system

In addition to allowing vaccine-seekers to book their shots, the portal also provides instructions on how to schedule appointments based on protocols in place in each specific health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says people who are eligible to get vaccinated can book online at www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine, while those wishing to schedule by phone can call 1-888-999-6488.

But even as the vaccination drive ramps up, some regions of the province are still dealing with a troubling number of COVID-19 cases.

Sarnia-Lambton is moving into the grey-lockdown stage of the province’s colour-coded pandemic response framework.

Read more: ‘We need the vaccines’: Doug Ford says Ontario could administer 150K shots per day

Lambton Public Health says the lockdown is a “declaration of emergency” after weekly case numbers rose sharply among residents under age 50.

The province also said it will move the Northwestern Health unit into the second-strictest “red” category of the pandemic response plan.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, meanwhile, will move from the least restrictive “green” classification into the “yellow” category.

Coronavirus: Ford says province capable of administering 4.8 million vaccines monthly, asks for more supply
Coronavirus: Ford says province capable of administering 4.8 million vaccines monthly, asks for more supply
© 2021 The Canadian Press
