Crime

Man charged after allegedly providing fraudulent COVID-19 test result at airport: Peel police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 11:44 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Police say they have charged a man at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he allegedly used a fraudulent COVID-19 document.

International travellers arriving in Canada by air must provide health officials with a negative COVID-19 test result from the past three days.

They also must spend three days in a designated quarantine hotel before completing a 14-day period of self-isolation at home.

Read more: 30 travellers entering Canada caught with suspected fake COVID-19 test results: CBSA

Peel Region police say they were contacted by a quarantine officer from the Public Health Agency of Canada early Sunday morning about an allegedly fake COVID-19 test document.

They say a 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with uttering a forged document.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.

He was released from police custody, and remained with representatives from the Public Health Agency of Canada for further processing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
