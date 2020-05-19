Menu

Education

Education minister to give update on schools, child care in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 8:19 am
Updated May 19, 2020 8:22 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends closures for publicly-funded schools until May 31
WATCH ABOVE (April 26, 2020): Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends closures for publicly-funded schools until May 31.

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister is set to give an update today on the status of schools and child care services as some businesses in the province begin to open their doors.

Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement this afternoon alongside Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The update comes as the province starts the first stage of its economic reopening today, giving the green light to retailers, some sports centres, vehicle dealerships and other businesses to resume.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Phase 1 of reopening

But the province stresses those businesses still have to comply with public health guidelines such as physical distancing as they welcome customers.

Some business owners have expressed relief and excitement at the prospect of reopening, while others say they feel it’s too early to do so safely.

Story continues below advertisement

The province ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential in mid-March and recently allowed those with street entrances to offer curbside pickup.

Ontario reported 304 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 22,957.

There have been 1,904 deaths related to the virus in the province so far, including 23 that were reported Monday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario launches ‘voluntary’ redeployment of education workers during pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press

