Ontario school board group calls for teachers to get COVID-19 vaccination over spring break

TORONTO – The group that represents Ontario’s English public school boards is calling on the province to vaccinate education workers against COVID-19 over the upcoming spring break.

The Ontario Public School Board Association says the measure would help keep kids in classrooms, as fewer teachers would have to miss work due to COVID-19 exposure.

As it stands, teachers are set to be vaccinated towards the end of Phase 2 of the province’s immunization rollout, which is not expected until school is out for the summer.

Cathy Abraham, president of OPSBA, says the education minister’s decision to delay the March break until April 12 gives the province the perfect opportunity to make a difference this school year.

She made the request in a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce that was sent Thursday, and says she has yet to hear back.

Spokespeople for the ministers of health and education did not immediately provide comment on the matter.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, says his union’s members are eager to get vaccinated, but don’t want to hop the queue ahead of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

He says, however, that once the elderly and front-line health-care workers get their shots, teachers should be next in line.