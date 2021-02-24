Coronavirus: Ontario government to make announcement on COVID-19 vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario government is scheduled to make an update on the province’s coronavirus vaccination program.

General (Ret.) Rick Hillier, who is the chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, will be making the announcement at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news conference will be streamed on GlobalNews.ca.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the province has administered 585,707 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 16,252 in the last day.

There are 247,042 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the only vaccines currently approved in Canada, require two shots.

Advertisement