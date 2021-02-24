Coronavirus: Ontario government to make announcement on COVID-19 vaccines

The Ontario government is scheduled to make an update on the province’s coronavirus vaccination program.
General (Ret.) Rick Hillier, who is the chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, will be making the announcement at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The news conference will be streamed on GlobalNews.ca.
Read more: COVID-19 vaccine rollout could look different across Ontario health units: Solicitor General
As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the province has administered 585,707 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 16,252 in the last day.
There are 247,042 people fully vaccinated with two doses.
Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the only vaccines currently approved in Canada, require two shots.View link »
Comments