Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government to make announcement on COVID-19 vaccines

By Nick Westoll & Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: General (Ret.) Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, is expected to provide an update on the ongoing rollout efforts across the province.

The Ontario government is scheduled to make an update on the province’s coronavirus vaccination program.

General (Ret.) Rick Hillier, who is the chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, will be making the announcement at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The news conference will be streamed on GlobalNews.ca.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine rollout could look different across Ontario health units: Solicitor General

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the province has administered 585,707 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 16,252 in the last day.

There are 247,042 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the only vaccines currently approved in Canada, require two shots.

