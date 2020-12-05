Ontario reports 1,859 new coronavirus cases setting single-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,859 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 125,385.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,855 on Nov. 27.

“Locally, there are 504 new cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel and 198 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,624 more resolved cases.”

A total of 106,416 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty new deaths were also reported on Saturday bringing the provincial death toll to 3,757.

Nearly 59,400 additional tests were completed in the last day which is a single-day record. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,522,055 tests, while 63,193 remain under investigation.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Friday afternoon.

Hospitalizations top 700

There are 709 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 35), with 202 in intensive care (down by five) and 116 on ventilators (no change).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

61,153 people are male

63,487 people are female

15,244 people are 19 and under

45,895 people are 20 to 39

35,934 people are 40 to 59

18,085 people are 60 to 79

10,210 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,270 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by five. There are currently 107 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by five.

There are 673 active cases among long-term care residents and 541 among staff.

