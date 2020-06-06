Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario extends emergency orders to June 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2020 9:16 am
Coronavirus: Ontario resumes short-term rentals
WATCH ABOVE: As of Friday, short-term rentals are allowed to resume operations in Ontario. The list includes lodges, cabins, cottages, condos and bed and breakfasts. Albert Delitala reports.

TORONTO – Ontario is extending its emergency orders for another 10 days, including banning people from dining in bars and restaurants, and gathering in groups larger than five.

The orders had been set to expire June 9, but the province announced Saturday that they are being extended until June 19.

They include the closure of child care centres, though Premier Doug Ford has said that a phased reopening plan for them will be announced early next week.

READ MORE: Ontario state of emergency extended again, Doug Ford insists reopening is not ‘on hold’

Extending the emergency orders also means the continued closure of bars and restaurants except for take-out and delivery, libraries except for curbside pick-up or delivery, and theatres.

It also means that Ontarians looking to use playgrounds, or beat the heat at public pools and splash pads are out of luck until at least June 19.

The province recently extended its state of emergency until June 30.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
