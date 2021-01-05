Member of Ontario COVID-19 advisory table vacationed in Caribbean over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of Ontario’s St. Joseph’s Health System vacationed in the Caribbean over the holidays despite government advisories and rising coronavirus cases in the province.

A statement from Brian Guest, the senior vice-president of the health system which has six different member organizations, said Dr. Tom Stewart was on “approved vacation” from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5. During that time, he travelled to the Dominican Republic.

“We recognize and value the efforts of all our staff who have been working tirelessly and with great dedication,” Guest said.

“We encourage and support our staff taking vacation time while following public health advice.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Stewart, who is listed as a member of the Ontario government’s COVID-19 advisory table and is also the CEO of Niagara Health, apologized for the trip in quotes attributed to him in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I regret this non-essential travel and I’m sorry,” he said.

1:44 Ontario MPP criticized for Christmas cottage escape Ontario MPP criticized for Christmas cottage escape

“I recognize everyone should be avoiding non-essential travel now, including me. As a health system leader, my actions in no way reflect the tireless dedication and commitment of the staff at St. Joseph’s Health System, who continue to live the legacy of our organization every day.”

The Canadian government has advised against non-essential travel outside of the country since March amid the pandemic.

The Ontario government also asks residents to stay home except for essential reasons.

Stewart is now in isolation at home for two weeks.