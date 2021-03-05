Phase 2 of Ontario’s vaccine plan to focus on age, neighbourhood and health conditions in April

The Ontario government says there will be a focus on seniors aged 60 and older, those in other congregate settings, hot spot regions and those who cannot work from home in an updated vaccine rollout plan on Friday.

According to the documents, the vaccine rollout firstly targets death prevention, followed by prevention of illness, hospitalization and ICU admission, and transmission reduction.

The province is currently wrapping up Phase 1, in which those living in long-term care homes, retirement homes, as well as staff and front-line workers were targeted. Over 820,000 doses have been administered and over 269,000 Ontarians have been fully immunized with two shots.

Officials noted that the plan does not factor in the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot and additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, which was announced on Friday.

Health officials said timelines are amendable and may change based on vaccine supply. There are currently four vaccines approved in Canada: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The first three require two shots several weeks apart while Johnson & Johnson only requires one.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, the head of the province’s vaccine rollout said with the approval of the new vaccines, the hope will be that everyone who wishes to be vaccinated will have at least their first dose by the end of June, or potentially by the first day of summer on June 20.

Phase 2 of Ontario’s three-phase rollout plan will see shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions and inability to work from home.

Seniors

This strategy focuses on the 2.5 million Ontarians between the ages of 60 and 79 years old.

Residents over the age of 80 will be vaccinated first in March, followed by those over 75 years old, over 70 years old, over 65 years old and over 60 years old with the target end date to be done by the beginning of June.

The Phase 2 sequencing provided by the Ontario government. Ontario government

Health Conditions and Congregate Settings

This strategy focuses on the 2.9 million Ontarians living with health conditions and the 0.2 million Ontarians living in congregate settings. This group will begin to be vaccinated in April.

Ontarians living with the following health conditions will be vaccinated in Phase 2:

Highest-risk (442,000)

organ transplant recipients

hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

people with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised

haematological malignancy diagnosed <1 year

kidney diseases eGFR<30

High-risk (292,000)

Obesity (BMI>40)

Other treatments causing immunosuppression

intellectual or developmental disabilities

At-risk (2.2 million)

immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

stroke/cerebrovascular disease

dementia

diabetes

liver disease

all other cancers

respiratory diseases

spleen problems

heart disease

hypertension with end organ damage

diagnosis of mental disorder

substance use disorders

thalassemia

pregnancy

immunocompromising health conditions

other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community.

At-risk staff, essential caregivers and residents in congregate settings will be vaccinated in this category.

supportive housing

developmental services/intervenor and supported independent living

emergency homeless shelters

other homeless populations not in shelters

mental health and addictions congregate settings

homes for special care

violence against woman shelters and anti-human trafficking residents

children’s residential facilities

youth justice facilities

indigenous healing and wellness

provincial and demonstration schools

on-farm temporary foreign workers

bail beds and indigenous bail beds

adult correctional facilities

Hot Spot Regions

This strategy focuses on the 900,000 Ontarians living in targeted hot spot regions, who have high rates of death, hospitalizations and transmission. These hot spot regions will still focus on older age groups first. The vaccination process will begin in April and is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The following 13 public health units will receive up to 920,000 additional vaccine doses to target “historic and ongoing hot spots,” according to the documents.

Durham

Halton

Hamilton

Niagara

Ottawa

Peel

Simcoe Muskoka

Waterloo

Wellington Dufferin Guelph

Windsor Guelph

Windsor Essex

York

Toronto

South West

Cannot work from home

This strategy focuses on the almost 2.5 million Ontarians who cannot work from home amid the pandemic. These residents are broken into two groups and those who fall under this category will be vaccinated at the end of Phase 2 expected to be around June.

The first group contains 730, 000 people:

elementary/secondary school staff

workers responding to critical events (police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)

childcare and licensed foster care workers

food manufacturing workers

agriculture and farm workers

The second group contains 1.4 million people:

high-risk and critical retail workers (grocery and pharmacies)

remaining manufacturing labourers

social workers

courts and justice system workers

lower-risk retail workers

transportation, warehousing and distribution

energy, telecom, water and wastewater management

financial services

waste management

mining, oil and gas workers

Over 400,000 essential caregivers will be vaccinated at the same time (at the end of Phase 2), with the focus being on those who take care of residents living with the highest-risk conditions including organ transplants recipients and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients.

Ontario will be launching its online vaccination booking system and call centre on March 15. Certain public health units have launched their own system including in Peel Region and Guelph.

The Ontario government said it is also working with all 34 public health units in the province to create mass immunization clinics. According to the document, “it is expected that approximately 80 per cent of total provincial vaccine allocations will be administered through mass immunization clinics during Phase 2 and 3.”

Vaccinations will also be made available through certain pharmacies and family health centres.

“It is expected that the majority of the first shipment of AstraZeneca in March and in Phase 2 will be supported by the addition of retail pharmacies and primary care,” the documents read.

— With files from The Canadian Press