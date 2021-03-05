Coronavirus: Gen. Hillier hopeful that all eligible Ontarians will receive 1st vaccine dose by 1st day of summer
Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of Ontario’s COVID-19 task force, said on Friday that the change in COVID-19 injection intervals of up to four months “means we can significantly increase” the vaccination program. Hillier added that depending on vaccine supply, by the first day of summer he hopes to have “a first needle in the arms of every person in Ontario who is eligible for the vaccine and who wants to get one.”