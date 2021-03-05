Coronavirus: 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,618, including 189 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed one new case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., in the region and 20 additional people who have screened positive for a “variant of concern.” Testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain.

This brings the total number of B.1.1.7 variant cases up to 217 and the total number of of variant of concern cases up to 401.

Of Friday’s new COVID-19 cases, seven are in Barrie, while six are in Bradford and three are in Essa.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene Severn, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Two of the cases are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case, while four are outbreak-related and two are community-acquired. The rest are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, 1,426 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 46,685.

Of the region’s total 6,618 coronavirus cases, 90 per cent — 5,958 — have recovered, while 19 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 11 workplaces, nine institutional settings, four educational settings and two community settings.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,250 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 306,007, including 7,046 deaths.

