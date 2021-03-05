Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 6:25 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Gen. Hillier hopeful that all eligible Ontarians will receive 1st vaccine dose by 1st day of summer' Coronavirus: Gen. Hillier hopeful that all eligible Ontarians will receive 1st vaccine dose by 1st day of summer
WATCH: Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of Ontario's COVID-19 task force, said on Friday that the change in COVID-19 injection intervals of up to four months “means we can significantly increase” the vaccination program. Hillier added that depending on vaccine supply, by the first day of summer he hopes to have “a first needle in the arms of every person in Ontario who is eligible for the vaccine and who wants to get one.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,618, including 189 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed one new case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., in the region and 20 additional people who have screened positive for a “variant of concern.” Testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine pilot at some Ontario pharmacies to begin next week with Oxford-AstraZeneca

This brings the total number of B.1.1.7 variant cases up to 217 and the total number of of variant of concern cases up to 401.

Of Friday’s new COVID-19 cases, seven are in Barrie, while six are in Bradford and three are in Essa.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene Severn, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Two of the cases are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case, while four are outbreak-related and two are community-acquired. The rest are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, 1,426 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 46,685.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,250 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths

Of the region’s total 6,618 coronavirus cases, 90 per cent — 5,958 — have recovered, while 19 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 11 workplaces, nine institutional settings, four educational settings and two community settings.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,250 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 306,007, including 7,046 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: More mass vaccination clinics to open in Ontario in coming weeks' Coronavirus: More mass vaccination clinics to open in Ontario in coming weeks
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka COVID-19

