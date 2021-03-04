Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine pilot at some Ontario pharmacies to begin next week with Oxford-AstraZeneca

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video 'All COVID-19 vaccines effective at preventing hospitalization and death, experts say' All COVID-19 vaccines effective at preventing hospitalization and death, experts say
WATCH ABOVE: All COVID-19 vaccines effective at preventing hospitalization and death, experts say. Katherine Ward reports.

Ontario says pharmacies in three public heath units, including Toronto, will begin giving out COVID-19 vaccines next week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says many of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses expected to arrive in the province will go to the pharmacies for the pilot program.

Canada received 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca this week and Ontario has said those doses will be given to people between the ages of 60 and 64.

Read more: Ontario to extend COVID-19 vaccine intervals after change in federal guidance

Elliott says the province is currently updating its vaccine rollout, based on the expected Oxford-AstraZeneca doses as well as a national panel’s recommendation that the interval between vaccine shots can be stretched to four months.

Trending Stories

She says the updated immunization plan will be shared “imminently.”

The Ontario Pharmacists Association says the vaccination pilot will begin with approximately 380 pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex health units.

CEO Justin Bates says pharmacies will use their own booking systems to make appointments, likely starting with people between the ages of 60 and 64, and the program will eventually scale up.

Click to play video 'AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to Ontarians aged 65+: health minister' AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to Ontarians aged 65+: health minister
AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to Ontarians aged 65+: health minister
© 2021 The Canadian Press
