Ontario reports 455 new coronavirus cases, including 68 impacted by reporting delay

Ontario reported 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,202.

Of the new cases, 68 were included due to a reporting delay meaning 387 cases were actually confirmed since the last report.

Thirty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,407.

A total of 23,947 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 23,100 additional tests have been conducted, marking the third day in a row the province has surpassed its testing goal of 20,000 per day and bringing the total number completed in the province to 832,158. Around 12,400 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 673 (down by 76), with 117 in intensive care (down by one) and 97 on a ventilator (up by three).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

44.5 per cent of cases affect males, with 54.7 per cent reported in females. A total of 247 cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 1,178 cases, or 3.9 per cent

20 to 39: 8,153 cases, or 27.0 per cent

40 to 59: 9,276 cases, or 30.7 per cent

60 to 79: 5,989 cases, or 19.8 per cent

80 and over: 5,590 cases, or 18.5 per cent

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,717 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of 25. There are currently 83 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 923 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 685 among staff.

