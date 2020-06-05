Economy
June 5 2020 3:19pm
00:56

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario is asking for ‘just the fair share’ of its federal contributions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the province’s taxpayers send $14 billion more to the federal government each year than what the province gets back in federal transfers and services, and during these challenging times “we’re asking for just our fair share of that money.” Ford made the comments after Prime Justin Minister Trudeau announced $14 billion new funding for all provinces.

