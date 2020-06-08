12 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 498

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 12 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 498, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Huntsville, Innisfil, Adjala-Tosorontio, New Tecumseth, Springwater and Wasaga Beach, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 20s and their 70s.

Nine of the new cases are community-acquired, while one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for two of the new cases is under investigation.

Of the region’s total cases, 84 per cent, or 418, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Seven people remain in hospital.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 243 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 30,860, including 2,450 deaths.