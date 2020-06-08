Menu

Health

12 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 498

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:51 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario is asking for ‘just the fair share’ of its federal contributions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the province’s taxpayers send $14 billion more to the federal government each year than what the province gets back in federal transfers and services, and during these challenging times “we’re asking for just our fair share of that money.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 12 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 498, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Huntsville, Innisfil, Adjala-Tosorontio, New Tecumseth, Springwater and Wasaga Beach, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 20s and their 70s.

Ontario reopening Stage 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Nine of the new cases are community-acquired, while one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for two of the new cases is under investigation.

Of the region’s total cases, 84 per cent, or 418, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Seven people remain in hospital.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

243 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 30,860

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 243 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 30,860, including 2,450 deaths.

