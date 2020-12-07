Menu

Health

Premier Doug Ford to update Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 9:26 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier' Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario says it'll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plans this afternoon.

Ford will be holding a news conference with General Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

They will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.

Read more: Ontario expects to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, appoints distribution task force

Elliott has said Ontario will receive 1.6 million doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer and 800,000 doses from Moderna in early 2021.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said such details were still in the works.

Ontario initially said it would develop its vaccine plan by year’s end, but last week Ford said the province would be ready even if the vaccines arrive sooner.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary' Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary
© 2020 The Canadian Press
