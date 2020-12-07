Premier Doug Ford to update Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plans

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plans this afternoon.

Ford will be holding a news conference with General Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

They will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.

Elliott has said Ontario will receive 1.6 million doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer and 800,000 doses from Moderna in early 2021.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said such details were still in the works.

Ontario initially said it would develop its vaccine plan by year’s end, but last week Ford said the province would be ready even if the vaccines arrive sooner.

