Health

Ontario confirms 1st case of South African coronavirus variant with no known link to travel

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 3:28 pm
Click to play video ''

The Ontario government has announced the first known confirmed case of the South African coronavirus variant and officials say there is no known link to travel.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said Monday afternoon that the case involves a resident in Peel Region who hasn’t recently travelled or come into contact with someone who has travelled.

It’s believed the variant is more transmissible than other strains of the virus, but Williams said it’s not clear if it causes more severe illness.

Other cases of the South African variant have been confirmed in Alberta and British Columbia.

More to come.

