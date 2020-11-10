Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Toronto to enter red zone under Ontario’s coronavirus system with stricter local restrictions

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 4:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Without health, safety of public there is no economy, says Ford' Coronavirus: Without health, safety of public there is no economy, says Ford
Coronavirus: Without health, safety of public there is no economy, says Ford

Toronto is set to enter the red zone under Ontario’s new coronavirus system, while local officials will implement stricter restrictions than what is required under the provincial regulations.

Indoor dining, meeting and event spaces and gaming establishments will remain closed.

Indoor fitness classes will not be permitted.

Read more: Ontario reports new single-day record of almost 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Businesses are being encouraged to review their HVAC systems, and are being asked to implement work from home policies when possible.

Torontonians are being encouraged to not socialize with those outside of their household.

Trending Stories

“This wave continues to build at a pace that is no less than alarming,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The city will enter the red category on Saturday, which is when modified Stage 2 restrictions under the province’s old COVID-19 system were set to expire.

Ontario reported 1,388 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday — a single-day record — with 520 of them recorded in Toronto.

More to come.

Click to play video 'Avoid investing in Toronto’s real estate market in the COVID-19 pandemic: expert' Avoid investing in Toronto’s real estate market in the COVID-19 pandemic: expert
Avoid investing in Toronto’s real estate market in the COVID-19 pandemic: expert
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TorontoOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Toronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Toronto RestrictionsToronto coronavirus restrictions
Flyers
More weekly flyers