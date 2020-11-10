Toronto to enter red zone under Ontario’s coronavirus system with stricter local restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto is set to enter the red zone under Ontario’s new coronavirus system, while local officials will implement stricter restrictions than what is required under the provincial regulations.

Indoor dining, meeting and event spaces and gaming establishments will remain closed.

Indoor fitness classes will not be permitted.

Businesses are being encouraged to review their HVAC systems, and are being asked to implement work from home policies when possible.

Torontonians are being encouraged to not socialize with those outside of their household.

“This wave continues to build at a pace that is no less than alarming,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The city will enter the red category on Saturday, which is when modified Stage 2 restrictions under the province’s old COVID-19 system were set to expire.

Ontario reported 1,388 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday — a single-day record — with 520 of them recorded in Toronto.

More to come.

4:32 Avoid investing in Toronto’s real estate market in the COVID-19 pandemic: expert Avoid investing in Toronto’s real estate market in the COVID-19 pandemic: expert