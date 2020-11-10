Menu

Coronavirus
November 10 2020 6:13pm
02:28

Toronto to enter red level in new provincial COVID-19 system

Mayor John Tory announced that the City of Toronto would be moving to a red control level with additional measures for 28 days starting Saturday. Kamil Karamali reports.

