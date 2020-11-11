Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Dozens of COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths at Scarborough long-term care home

Kennedy Lodge Long Term Care Home in Scarborough has confirmed that 92 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 have died in its latest outbreak which began on Oct. 2.

As of Wednesday, there were 30 residents with active cases of the virus and 32 residents have recovered.

A total of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Kennedy Lodge and 17 of those cases have resolved.

Ontario commemorates Remembrance Day virtually, socially distanced

TORONTO — A small crowd gathered at a Toronto cenotaph to mark Remembrance Day in one of several pared-down ceremonies across the city.

While the event at Old City Hall was closed to the public, several bystanders _ most of them wearing masks _ gathered as city officials laid wreaths and paid respects to the country’s veterans.

Mayor John Tory noted that Toronto had been marking Remembrance Day at the cenotaph for 100 years, with the first ceremony taking place during another pandemic, the Spanish flu.

New jury trials, selection postponed in Toronto, Brampton due to COVID-19 numbers

The start of new jury trials is being pushed back in several Ontario cities due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Superior Court of Justice says jury selection and new jury trials were set to resume in Toronto and Brampton, Ont., next week but will now be put off until at least Nov. 30 as a result of the deteriorating public health situation.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,426 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

384 were recorded in Toronto

468 were recorded in Peel Region

180 were recorded in York Region

72 were recorded in Halton Region

30 were recorded in Durham Region

Ontario reports 1,426 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, 15 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,426 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, yet another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 88,209.

Wednesday’s case count beats out Tuesday’s which saw 1,388 cases and was the previous single-day high. On Monday, 1,242 new cases were reported. This is also the sixth straight day that daily case counts have been above 1,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,275 as 15 more deaths were reported.

More than 36,700 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 886 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,041 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 24 deaths. A discrepancy between the daily death increase reported by the province and the death increase reported from the ministry can be due to a delay in uploading it into the system.

There are 93 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of two.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 683 active cases among long-term care residents and 410 active cases among staff — up by 36 cases and 11 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,063 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,743 among students and 383 among staff (937 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 198 more cases from the previous day — the highest single-day increase since schools reopened.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 654 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Two schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 547 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 19 (six new child cases and 13 staff cases.) Out of 5,243 child care centres in Ontario, 126 currently have cases and 20 centres are closed.

—With files from The Canadian Press