Scarborough long-term care home reports dozens of COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in latest outbreak

A long-term care home in Scarborough has confirmed that 92 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 have died in its latest outbreak.

According to a statement provided to Global News by Revera, the company who owns the Kennedy Lodge Long Term Care Home, the outbreak began on Oct. 2.

As of Wednesday, there were 30 residents with active cases of the virus and 32 residents have recovered.

Revera said all residents are monitored “closely” for symptoms twice a day and are tested if they present any signs of the virus. The long-term care home company also said all residents in the home have been told to self-isolate in their rooms.

“The team at Kennedy Lodge offers its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the residents who passed away during the pandemic,” Revera’s chief medical officer Rhonda Collins said.

In addition, through Toronto Public Health, a total of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Kennedy Lodge in Scarborough and 17 of those cases have resolved.

Revera added the remaining infected staff are at home in self-isolation.

“We recognize how difficult these measures are for residents and their families and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we put these precautions in place for the safety of our residents,” the statement said.

Kennedy Lodge has been working closely with Toronto Public Health and Scarborough Health Network in managing the outbreak, Rivera said.

As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 2,041 deaths attributed to COVID-19 among residents in long-term care homes. There have been 110 deaths from residents within the last two weeks, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

In Ontario, also as of Wednesday, there are 683 active cases among residents and 410 active cases among staff in the province’s long-term care homes.

