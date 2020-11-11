Menu

Health

Ontario reports another single-day record of more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns' Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ford 'can't rule out' possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns.

Ontario reported 1,426 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, yet another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 88,209.

Wednesday’s case count beats out Tuesday’s which saw 1,388 cases and was the previous single-day high. On Monday, 1,242 new cases were reported.

This is also the sixth straight day that daily case counts have been above 1,000.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 468 new cases were recorded in Peel Region, 384 in Toronto, 180 in York Region, 63 in Durham Region, and 62 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 60 new cases.

Read more: Toronto to enter red zone under Ontario’s coronavirus system with stricter local restrictions

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,275 as 15 more deaths were reported.

More than 36,700 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — which is about 7,000 more tests than on Tuesday. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October, and 68,000 tests per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 34,460 tests that need results. A total of 5,476,811 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 74,303 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 886 from the previous day. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 10,631.

Ontario has 424 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by two from the previous day), with 88 patients in an intensive care unit (up by six) and 57 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

  • 42,569 people are male — an increase of 730 cases.
  • 45,205 people are female — an increase of 690 cases.
  • 9,797 people are 19 and under — an increase of 223 cases.
  • 31,889 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 536 cases.
  • 25,139 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 408 cases.
  • 13,008 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 173 cases.
  • 8,360 people are 80 and over — an increase of 81 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of Tuesday afternoon.

More to come.

