Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario commemorates Remembrance Day virtually, socially distanced

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Remembrance Day 2020: Premier Doug Ford delivers speech at Queen’s Park ceremony' Remembrance Day 2020: Premier Doug Ford delivers speech at Queen’s Park ceremony
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford delivered a speech commemorating the sacrifices of Canadian war dead and veterans at a Remembrance Day ceremony at Queen's Park on Wednesday, which was under tight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ford also announced a new memorial to commemorate the Canadian Armed Forces personnel killed in the war in Afghanistan.

TORONTO — A small crowd gathered at a Toronto cenotaph to mark Remembrance Day in one of several pared-down ceremonies across the city.

While the event at Old City Hall was closed to the public, several bystanders _ most of them wearing masks _ gathered as city officials laid wreaths and paid respects to the country’s veterans.

Mayor John Tory noted that Toronto had been marking Remembrance Day at the cenotaph for 100 years, with the first ceremony taking place during another pandemic, the Spanish flu.

Read more: As Ottawa observes a quieter Remembrance Day, federal leaders thank veterans

Also in Toronto, Premier Doug Ford and a small group of dignitaries and members of the military attended a service at Ontario’s legislature that was closed to the public but streamed online.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It paid tribute to the sacrifice of all veterans and featured the unveiling of a new memorial to those who served in Afghanistan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The memorial includes a stone from an Inukshuk dedicated to soldiers who have died that was erected by Canadian military members at Kandahar Airfield.

Click to play video 'Remembrance Day 2020: Toronto Mayor Tory says despite COVID-19, ‘chain of remembrance’ won’t be broken' Remembrance Day 2020: Toronto Mayor Tory says despite COVID-19, ‘chain of remembrance’ won’t be broken

At the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto’s north end, 37,500 Canadian flags were planted outside of the hospital ward for its 375 veteran residents to look out on from their rooms.

Three CC-130J Hercules aircraft, from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, flew over the Highway of Heroes from Trenton, Ont., to Toronto at 11 a.m. local time to commemorate the fallen.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesRemembrance DayRemembrance Day 2020remembrance day coronavirusToronto Remembrance DayRemembrance Day COVID-19Ontario Remembrance Day
Flyers
More weekly flyers