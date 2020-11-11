As Ottawa prepares for a quieter Remembrance Day, federal leaders thank veterans

Send this page to someone via email

Remembrance Day in the nation’s capital will look a lot different this year.

Under a cover of grey clouds, federal officials and veterans are preparing to commemorate the sacrifices of Canadian war dead and veterans, and mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War under tight restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

That means many of the hallmarks of the day — solemn, silent crowds of thousands packed into the streets around the National War Memorial, and a parade of veterans accompanied by bagpiping and drums — will not be happening this year.

Even the usual singing of In Flanders Field by the Ottawa Children’s Choir will take place differently, with three choristers selected to sing instead of the usual group of dozens of young choristers.

The Royal Canadian Legion is actively discouraging people from attending in person, a move that their ceremony director Danny Martin called “disappointing” but necessary given the circumstances.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Remembrance Day is different this year. Here’s how Canadians are commemorating

Yet some things will remain, even in the strange new world of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau will attend in person, along with Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and a small group of dignitaries.

There will be the traditional performance of a lament, rouse, prayers and two minutes of silence, as well as a military fly-by over the capital’s downtown core.

Trudeau said in a statement that all Canadians are encouraged to watch the commemorations from home, and said it is still important to make the time to honour veterans.

He also honoured the six members of the Canadian military killed in a Cyclone helicopter crash off the coast of Greece in April while participating in a NATO training mission, as well as two military members accidentally killed on Canadian soil this year, during a Snowbird crash and a recent live-fire accident.

“Like those who have gone before them, those who may have been facing their own battles, and those whose names Canadians may not know, they gave their lives in service of a better Canada,” Trudeau said.

“Even if we are not able to gather in person today, we can still take the time to honour and remember our veterans and the fallen, especially this year as we mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.”

Story continues below advertisement

“To show our gratitude and respect for the depth of their sacrifice, we hold them close to our hearts in the form of a poppy,” he continued.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who is a veteran himself, also encouraged Canadians to take time to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadian fallen soldiers.

This year, Remembrance Day looks a little different from what we’re used to. But we have the ability to reflect, remember, and show our respect, because it is our duty. It’s a privilege to be able to remember and honour the fallen sons and daughters of Canada.

#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/af80wCuG7Y — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 11, 2020

—More to come