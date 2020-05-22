Body of Capt. Jennifer Casey, fallen member of Snowbirds, returns to Halifax on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The body of Capt. Jennifer Casey is set to return home to Halifax on Sunday.

The 35-year-old former journalist and public affairs officer for the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds — the official aerobatic team of the Royal Canadian Air Force — died last week as the jet she was flying in crashed in Kamloops, B.C.

She is being remembered as a storyteller who made an impact on everyone she crossed paths with.

Casey was an integral part of creating the Snowbirds’ Operation Inspiration tour for a country otherwise gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, her body is scheduled to return home, travelling along a route through the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The procession will pass in front of News 95.7, the station where she once worked, as well as Citadel Hill.

A release from the Canadian Armed Forces indicates that the procession will travel inbound from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport along Highway 102.

It will turn onto Bayers Road before turning onto Connaught Avenue, Almon Street, Windsor Street, Young Street and then onto Agricola Street.

The vehicles will continue to travel through the north end of the Halifax peninsula before circling around the Highland Park baseball field and travelling down Novalea Drive and Gottingen Street, passing Canadian Forces Base Stadacona.

The procession will then travel over Citadel Hill before arriving at the Atlantic Funeral Home.

The Canadian Armed Forces said the plane carrying Casey’s remains could land as early as 5 p.m. AT with the procession beginning afterwards.