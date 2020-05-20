Statement to be read on behalf of Snowbirds crash victim’s family

Send this page to someone via email

A statement on behalf of the family of Capt. Jennifer Casey, the member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team who died in Sunday’s crash in British Columbia, will be shared Wednesday afternoon.

The statement will be read by Honourary Lt.-Col. Corrine MacLellan at 2 p.m. AT.

Casey, the team’s public affairs officer who is originally from Halifax, died in the crash in Kamloops, B.C. The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, is in hospital with serious injuries.

Casey joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014 and the Snowbirds in 2018. Before that, she worked as a radio reporter, producer and anchor for News 95.7 in Halifax.

2:12 Maritimers supporting each other following the death of Captain Jennifer Casey Maritimers supporting each other following the death of Captain Jennifer Casey

She completed a master of interdisciplinary studies at Royal Roads University in 2019 and held a bachelor of journalism from the University of King’s College and a bachelor of arts in political science and comparative world religions from Dalhousie University.

The 35-year-old was a part of the national flyover campaign dubbed Operation Inspiration, to honour the lives of 22 people killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting as well as those lost to the coronavirus crisis.

She’s being remembered by those who knew her best for her sharp wit and kindness.

–With files from Andrew Russell, Morganne Campbell and Ross Lord.