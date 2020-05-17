CF Snowbird crashes near Kamloops during B.C. stop of cross-Canada tour

Send this page to someone via email

An aircraft with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration jet team has crashed in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

Mike Trafford, who lives near the airport, told Global News the aircraft had just taken off when something went wrong.

“The plane did a barrel roll, and shortly after the barrel roll there was a spark and the pilot ejected,” he said.

“Then the plane took a nosedive and went straight down.”

Video from the scene appears to show two people ejecting from the jet before it crashes.

Trafford said the aircraft crashed into a residential area, on Glenview Avenue, near Crestline Street.

“I’m just just hoping that everyone’s OK. I hope that, you know, whatever happened happened and that the pilots are OK and whoever was in the house is OK.”

Emergency crews including Kamloops Airport's aircraft rescue fleet are responding to an aircraft crash off airport involving a Canadian Snowbirds jet. More information to follow. — Kamloops Airport (@KamloopsAirport) May 17, 2020

The BC Ambulance Service says it received a call around 11:30 a.m. and deployed multiple units, both ground and air.

One patient was taken to hospital by ground ambulance, but their condition is not yet clear.

The Snowbirds were performing a flight across B.C.’s interior as a part of their cross-Canada tour dubbed Operation Inspiration, to raise spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About an hour before the crash, the team posted on Twitter that its flight plans were being disrupted by rain and low visibility.

OKANAGAN: We know some areas are starting to clear up, however transit through some of the mountain passes have very low cloud cover which is unsafe for flying 9 jets. We are going to preposition to Comox to start working our way west. — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 17, 2020

DELAY: Rain and low visibility in the Okanagan right now. We're looking at options. Standby for updates. https://t.co/eqdbT68oIZ — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 17, 2020

