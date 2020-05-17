Menu

CF Snowbird crashes near Kamloops during B.C. stop of cross-Canada tour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 3:24 pm
Updated May 17, 2020 4:09 pm
A smoke plume over Kamloops on Sunday, where a CF Snowbird has reportedly crashed. .
A smoke plume over Kamloops on Sunday, where a CF Snowbird has reportedly crashed. . @MikeGT79

An aircraft with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration jet team has crashed in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

Mike Trafford, who lives near the airport, told Global News the aircraft had just taken off when something went wrong.

READ MORE: Canadian Snowbirds pilot unhurt after ejecting from aircraft at Atlanta airshow

The plane did a barrel roll, and shortly after the barrel roll there was a spark and the pilot ejected,” he said.

“Then the plane took a nosedive and went straight down.”

Video from the scene appears to show two people ejecting from the jet before it crashes.

Trafford said the aircraft crashed into a residential area, on Glenview Avenue, near Crestline Street.

I’m just just hoping that everyone’s OK. I hope that, you know, whatever happened happened and that the pilots are OK and whoever was in the house is OK.”

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Ambulance Service says it received a call around 11:30 a.m. and deployed multiple units, both ground and air.

Story continues below advertisement

One patient was taken to hospital by ground ambulance, but their condition is not yet clear.

The Snowbirds were performing a flight across B.C.’s interior as a part of their cross-Canada tour dubbed Operation Inspiration, to raise spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About an hour before the crash, the team posted on Twitter that its flight plans were being disrupted by rain and low visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KamloopsKamloops crashCF SnowbirdsSnowbirdsnowbird crash
