Canadian Snowbirds pilot unhurt after ejecting from aircraft at Atlanta airshow

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot was not hurt after after having to evacuate his aircraft during the Atlanta Air Show Sunday.

A tweet from The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was “forced to eject” from the aircraft before the performance.

He made it safely to the ground, the post stated, and no one was injured. A video posted to Twitter shows a plume of grey smoke rising in the air.

“The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area,” the organization said.

The tweet said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.

The U.S Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft, a CT-144 Tutor, crashed around 1:30 EDT in a pasture near Brooks, Ga.

Representatives of the Atlanta Air Show did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snowbird 5, Capt Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject from his aircraft shiortly before our performance in Atlanta this afternoon. Capt Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground and is okay. The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/Sz1e8EVyE5 — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) October 13, 2019

#FAA Statement on Canadian Royal Air Force Snowbirds incident near Brooks, Ga. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fbs4cU6pH0 — The FAA (@FAANews) October 13, 2019

Airplane crash. A Canadian Snowbird from Atlanta airshow. Pilot ejected safely, but the plane not so much. #atlantaairshow#planecrash #atlanta pic.twitter.com/JsUIv6Nk16 — Charlotte Cliche (@CharlotteCliche) October 13, 2019