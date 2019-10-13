Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Snowbirds pilot unhurt after ejecting from aircraft at Atlanta airshow

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 2:15 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 2:20 pm
A Canadian Forces aircraft crashed at the Atlanta Air Show Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
A Canadian Forces aircraft crashed at the Atlanta Air Show Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. April Kisner (@AprilKisner)/Twitter

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot was not hurt after after having to evacuate his aircraft during the Atlanta Air Show Sunday.

A tweet from The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was “forced to eject” from the aircraft before the performance.

He made it safely to the ground, the post stated, and no one was injured. A video posted to Twitter shows a plume of grey smoke rising in the air.

“The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area,” the organization said.

The tweet said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.

The U.S Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft, a CT-144 Tutor, crashed around 1:30 EDT in a pasture near Brooks, Ga.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives of the Atlanta Air Show did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Canadian ForcesRoyal Canadian Air ForceSnowbirdsAir show crashCF Snowbirdspilot ejectsatlanta Air ShowCapt. Kevin Domon-GrenierPlane crash snowbirds
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.