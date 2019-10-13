Canadian Snowbirds pilot unhurt after ejecting from aircraft at Atlanta airshow

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot was not hurt after after having to evacuate his aircraft during the Atlanta Air Show Sunday.
A tweet from The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was “forced to eject” from the aircraft before the performance.
He made it safely to the ground, the post stated, and no one was injured. A video posted to Twitter shows a plume of grey smoke rising in the air.
“The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area,” the organization said.
The tweet said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.
The U.S Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft, a CT-144 Tutor, crashed around 1:30 EDT in a pasture near Brooks, Ga.
Representatives of the Atlanta Air Show did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
