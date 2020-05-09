Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover in southern Ontario due to snow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated May 9, 2020 12:28 pm
Snowbird’s ‘Operation Inspiration’ soars over Kingston region
WATCH ABOVE: It didn't last very long, but it was enough to lift the spirits of pandemic-weary residents in eastern Ontario. The snowbirds did a fly-past over several communities early Friday, as part of their aerobatic team's "operation inspiration."

TORONTO — Poor visibility from winter-like weather has put a halt on the Snowbirds aerobatics team’s plans to fly over southern Ontario today.

The team’s Twitter account said this morning that due to snow and hail in and around Toronto, the Snowbirds planned to hold at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 24 hours.

“We said SnowBIRDS not SNOW!” the Snowbirds joked in a tweet.

READ MORE: The Snowbirds bring ‘Operation Inspiration’ to the skies over Kingston region

The Snowbirds have been doing a cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 since last weekend, starting in Nova Scotia.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Their Operation Inspiration features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

Story continues below advertisement

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Southern OntarioSnowbirdssnowbirds flyoverOntario SnowbirdsSnowbirds Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.