The Snowbirds bring ‘Operation Inspiration’ to the skies over Kingston region

It didn’t last very long, but it was enough to lift the spirits of pandemic-weary residents in eastern Ontario.

The snowbirds did a fly-past over several communities early Friday, as part of their aerobatic team’s “operation inspiration.”

The snowbirds continue their cross-country tour “Operation Inspiration” on Friday morning. They took off from the nation’s capital, making their way over Brockville, Kingston and Belleville before landing at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Kevin and Joanne Carter were a couple out of dozens of people who gathered along the shore of the Olympic Portsmouth Harbour.

“Snowbirds are always worth seeing,” Kevin said. “They came out to encourage everyone across Canada, so we wanted to encourage them by showing up.”

The Carters are no stranger to the military. They have a son in the air force, as well as two daughters-in-law serving in the military.

They say they come to see the Snowbirds every year.

“They always bring a cheer to our hearts,”Kevin added.

While others gathered atop Fort Henry, patiently waiting for their arrival, including public health workers who found the event to be emotional.

“I love seeing them, we always get tears in our eyes seeing them fly by,” says Linda Malcolm, a former public health nurse.

This cross-country tour is the their way of paying tribute to all Canadians, especially the front-line health care workers who are working tirelessly to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

— With files from Global News’ Darryn Davis and Mike Postovit