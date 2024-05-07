First glimpse of Calgary event centre renderings expected this July

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians have to wait a bit longer for a peek but the design renderings for the city’s event centre should be made public this summer.

“Things are moving along as planned,” Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp told reporters outside of council chambers on Monday after a closed-door meeting with members of the event centre committee.

“The momentum of this timeline has always been number one and we’re exactly where we need to be on this project.”

Sharp, who is the event centre committee chair, said the city hopes to submit a development permit for the $1.2-billion project in July and the design could be unveiled shortly after that.

Sharp said she hopes the project will break ground in August.

1:43 What you need to know about the City of Calgary’s Event Centre agreements

While details of the design can’t be made public yet, Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said he hopes the project will remain on time and on budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hopefully, everyone will be happy with the new proposal. It’s moving forward effectively and efficiently,” Chabot told reporters outside council chambers Monday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Sharp said she likes the new concept designs more than the previous plans released in 2021.

“This isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison,” Sharp said of the new design.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what Calgarians think. My personal opinion is that I like this one more.”

The entire project is expected to cost $1.2 billion, which includes the arena, community rink, and improvements to the public space around the event centre in the Rivers District, as well as general improvements to area transportation and infrastructure.

According to details in the final signed agreements, the project is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 31, 2026. If on schedule, the Flames could play the 2026-27 season at the new arena.