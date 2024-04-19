Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames want to promote NHL club as desirable destination for players

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Winning more games and the construction of a new arena will convince more NHL players that Calgary is a desirable place to play, some Flames say as they head for the exits.

Calgary finished 17 points out of a playoff spot this season with a record of 38-39-5, and missed the post-season a second straight year.

A slow start to the season combined with big-name pending free agents not signing contract extensions produced midseason lineup changes that hampered the club’s progress.

Other players such as Tyler Toffoli, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau have headed for other markets in the last two years, although Nazem Kadri signed as a free agent two seasons ago.

Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar says a winning culture and making playoffs can help lift what he calls the black cloud over the Flames.

The city and the Flames have an agreement in place for a new arena to replace the Saddledome, which is the oldest NHL building behind New York’s Madison Square Garden, but shovels are not yet in the ground.

Deal finalized for new event centre, home for Calgary Flames
© 2024 The Canadian Press

