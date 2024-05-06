Cat home safe after escaping Calgary vet, hitching 30-km highway ride under car hood

Send this page to someone via email

Kobe the cat has been reunited with his family in Calgary after a harrowing journey that included roughly 30 kilometres speeding down Stony Trail, clinging on under the hood of a car.

On Wednesday morning, Kobe’s owners Lena Staple and Daniel Owesu were taking him to the vet to be neutered. But Kobe jumped out of his cat carrier outside Barlow Trail Animal Hospital and ran away.

“He was scared,” Owesu said. “He jumped the fence. He went under the car and he disappeared…. I ran after him…. We couldn’t find him.”

The cat scurried into the parking lot at Global Calgary. Later, surveillance cameras caught Kobe hiding under a car that belongs to Global News edit supervisor Leslie Wells.

After work on Wednesday, Wells unknowingly drove home in Auburn Bay — more than 30 kilometres away — with Kobe under her hood.

“I drive 100, 105 km/h on Stoney Trail, give or take 40 kilometres from work,” Wells said. “That’s a survival story if I’ve ever heard one.

“How does that even happen?” she asked. “It was just remarkable.”

The cat hid in Wells’ garage for three days until he was lured out, caught and taken to the vet.

Kobe had a collar and tags and Wells was able to get in touch with his owners.

She’s still stunned by his survival story.

“It’s just really great. The world could always use a magical story.”

Kobe’s owners are also shocked and impressed with all that transpired.

“That’s crazy,” Staple said. “I was also thinking that’s funny because it’s not the first time he’s done that. That’s how we ended up with him as a kitten. What a resourceful cat.

"It's wild they just have this instinct."

Staple, who had returned to the area every day to look for Kobe, was overwhelmed to find him safe and sound.

“I was crying… I was so happy to see him.”

She said they’re grateful Kobe ended up where he did.

“Thank you so much. I’m just really glad there’s good people out there.”

Kobe, who is microchipped and registered with the city, is being kept inside for now — to prevent any flight risk and because he’s recovering from his surgery. He was neutered.