London Drugs says employee information could be ‘compromised’ in cyberattack

London Drugs has told its employees certain corporate files, which include employee information, may have been compromised in the cyberattack a few weeks ago.

In an internal memo obtained by Global News, London Drugs said its investigation into the cyberattack has found evidence which indicates some head office files have been compromised.

The memo was sent out to employees on Thursday.

“We are not yet able to provide any specifics on the nature of employee personal information potentially impacted,” the memo said.

“This is because there are a large number of unstructured corporate files that are not in consistent format and each must be individually reviewed.”

London Drugs says the process of individually reviewing each compromised file is underway.

The company confirmed the memo Friday evening.

It remains adamant no customer information was breached.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have proceeded to proactively notify all current employees and provide 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, regardless of whether any of their data is ultimately found to be compromised or not,” a London Drugs spokesperson said in an email.

“We are also updating relevant privacy commissioners of these developments and continue to cooperate with their inquiries regarding this incident.”

The cyberattack led to the closure of 79 retail stores across Western Canada in early May.

The stores have since been reopened.

Exact details of the cyberattack have not been released at this time.

