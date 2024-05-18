Menu

Crime

Airdrie RCMP looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Mounties are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Airdrie that happened at noon on Friday. RCMP vehicle signage is shown in Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Mounties are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Airdrie that happened at noon on Friday. RCMP vehicle signage is shown in Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Mounties are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Airdrie that happened at noon on Friday.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run that happened in a parking lot of the Superstore located at 300 Veterans Blvd. Police said a two-year-old child broke loose from her parent, ran into the parking lot and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver failed to remain on scene, RCMP said, noting that the child did not have serious injuries.

Mounties are now looking for the vehicle, which they described as an older navy blue hatchback — possibly a Subaru Justy, Mazda 323 or similar vehicle.

Trending Now

Mounties are also looking for the male driver, who they described as someone in their mid-20s to early 30s with black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

