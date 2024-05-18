Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating southeast fatal hit-and-run

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2024 cycling deaths in Toronto already surpass 2023'
2024 cycling deaths in Toronto already surpass 2023
2024 cycling deaths in Toronto already surpass 2023 – Apr 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s southeast early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 12:20 a.m., a man in his 70s was walking northbound along 47th Street Southeast and crossed Memorial Drive Southeast on a marked crosswalk.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the same time, an SUV travelling eastbound on Memorial Drive Southeast approaching the intersection hit the man, who was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver fled before officers arrived and continued travelling eastbound before abandoning the vehicle, which was located a short time after the incident. Police are still looking for the driver.

Trending Now

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices