Calgary police investigating southeast fatal hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s southeast early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 12:20 a.m., a man in his 70s was walking northbound along 47th Street Southeast and crossed Memorial Drive Southeast on a marked crosswalk.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the same time, an SUV travelling eastbound on Memorial Drive Southeast approaching the intersection hit the man, who was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver fled before officers arrived and continued travelling eastbound before abandoning the vehicle, which was located a short time after the incident. Police are still looking for the driver.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.